PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in PTC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 26.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $118.01 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

