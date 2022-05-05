Public Mint Price Tops $0.0501 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $15,143.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017288 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,087,810 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

