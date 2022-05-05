Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

PEG stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $68.85. 116,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,825. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,496 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.