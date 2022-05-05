Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 70.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Storage to earn $16.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

NYSE PSA traded down $5.90 on Thursday, reaching $349.27. The company had a trading volume of 839,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.23 and its 200-day moving average is $359.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $269.55 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,683,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.15.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

