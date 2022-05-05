PulteGroup’s (PHM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

PHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.