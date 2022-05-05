PumaPay Hits Market Cap of $1.37 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $19,901.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

