PVH (NYSE:PVH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.07

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.07 and last traded at $66.12, with a volume of 81609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. OTR Global downgraded PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

