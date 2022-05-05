Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.97. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $13.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.88 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

AAP stock opened at $207.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.53 and a 200-day moving average of $223.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

