Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for B&G Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

BGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $36.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in B&G Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at about $840,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

