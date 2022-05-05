Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for OneSpan Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OneSpan in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSPN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $14.44 on Thursday. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OneSpan by 809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

