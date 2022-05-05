Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ATN International, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) – BWS Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ATN International in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. ATN International has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ATN International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ATN International during the third quarter worth $229,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ATN International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ATN International by 132.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

