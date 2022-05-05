Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Boosted by William Blair

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. William Blair also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of HON opened at $205.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,243,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

