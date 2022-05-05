Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Raised by Analyst

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research report issued on Sunday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $8.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.33.

NYSE:URI opened at $320.51 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

