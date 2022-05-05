Qcash Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $58.77 million and $526.21 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

