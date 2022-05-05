QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $193.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $8.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.95. 489,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,598,946. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.13. The firm has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

