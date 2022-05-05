Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78 to $0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.0 million to $117.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.32 million.Qualys also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.13 to $3.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.84. 678,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,185. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.52. Qualys has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $150.10.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.33.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.