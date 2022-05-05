Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 73,737 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $17,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,470. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.75. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

