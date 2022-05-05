Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) will report $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.33. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DGX traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

