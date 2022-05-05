Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.
NYSE:RDN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. 69,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Radian Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 332,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 127,315 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 80,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
