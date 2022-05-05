Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. 69,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

Get Radian Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Radian Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 332,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 127,315 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 80,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.