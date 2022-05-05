Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.99

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.99 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 27.72 ($0.35). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 27.75 ($0.35), with a volume of 540,814 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.06. The company has a market cap of £44.56 million and a PE ratio of 18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

