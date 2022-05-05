Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.53

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 12915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACK shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ranpak by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Ranpak by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,701,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 834,482 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,034,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,613 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 26,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

