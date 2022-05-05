Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 440,243 shares.The stock last traded at $85.26 and had previously closed at $94.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

