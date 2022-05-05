Raydium (RAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35.54 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $213.18 million and approximately $35.54 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00005619 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00227017 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00039733 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,462.58 or 1.95873979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 103,900,038 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

