Raymond James Analysts Give Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) a C$44.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) received a C$44.00 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.61.

RUS traded down C$0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.12. 150,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,995. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$29.38 and a 1-year high of C$37.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.7616366 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Russel Metals (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.