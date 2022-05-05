Raymond James Analysts Give Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) a C$44.00 Price Target

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) received a C$44.00 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.61.

RUS traded down C$0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.12. 150,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,995. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$29.38 and a 1-year high of C$37.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.7616366 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

