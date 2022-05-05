Raymond James Analysts Give Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) a C$3.25 Price Target

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.25 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WEF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of Western Forest Products stock traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$2.07. 780,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$673.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.70. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Western Forest Products (Get Rating)
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
