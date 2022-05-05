Raymond James Analysts Give Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) a C$3.25 Price Target

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.25 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WEF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$2.07. 780,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$673.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.70. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$327.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

