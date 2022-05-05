Raymond James Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$15.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.90.

Shares of CG traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,139. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -6.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.84.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.1180437 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

