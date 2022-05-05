Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.34 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.82.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,455 shares of company stock worth $9,121,805. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

