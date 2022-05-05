Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $81.22 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

