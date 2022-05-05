Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 457.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,692 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 815.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,133,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,284 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

XTN opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $88.88. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.