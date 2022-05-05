Raymond James Reiterates “C$65.00” Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMO. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$59.58.

TSE:IMO opened at C$67.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.80. The stock has a market cap of C$45.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$30.64 and a 52 week high of C$69.55.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.7100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

