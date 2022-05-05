Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

Shares of RYAM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,479. The firm has a market cap of $343.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

RYAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

