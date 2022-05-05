Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

RYN stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.21. 19,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,038. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 891,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after buying an additional 191,664 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rayonier by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

