Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 179,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

