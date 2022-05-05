Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.88-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.22. 135,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $69.47.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

