Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Babylon (BBLN)

5/5/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

4/28/2022 – Babylon is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

4/25/2022 – Babylon had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00.

4/18/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

4/11/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

4/5/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

3/30/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

3/22/2022 – Babylon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

3/11/2022 – Babylon had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BBLN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Babylon Holdings Limited has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBLN. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $34,980,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at $2,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $1,395,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

