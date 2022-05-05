Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,300 by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 9,300 ($116.18) price objective from Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.21) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($93.19) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,700 ($96.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($106.18) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,100 ($88.69).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($72.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($100.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

