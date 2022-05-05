Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,300 by Barclays

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) received a GBX 9,300 ($116.18) price objective from Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.21) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($93.19) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,700 ($96.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($106.18) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,100 ($88.69).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($72.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($100.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.