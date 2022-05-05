RED (RED) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

RED (RED) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $531,507.54 and approximately $22,489.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RED has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00265808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014096 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

