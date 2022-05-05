Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Red Violet during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Red Violet by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Red Violet by 1,732.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Red Violet by 790.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $361.66 million, a PE ratio of 891.96 and a beta of 1.02. Red Violet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $42.47.

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

