Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RDBX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redbox Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.57.

NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 7.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.76 and its 200 day moving average is 6.46. Redbox Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of 1.61 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDBX. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

