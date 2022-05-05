Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $121.13

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 121.13 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 121.06 ($1.51). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.53), with a volume of 55,024 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.19) target price on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.07. The company has a market cap of £189.52 million and a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, managed hosted desktops, and disaster recovery services.

