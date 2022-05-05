RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 113.98% and a negative return on equity of 379.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

