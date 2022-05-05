REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down to $28.44

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.44, but opened at $26.84. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 1,236 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGNX shares. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,069.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

