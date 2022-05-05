ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.00 million. ReneSola reported sales of $22.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $111.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $115.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $135.52 million, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $143.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE:SOL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 532,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,335. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $343.16 million, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ReneSola by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 143.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

