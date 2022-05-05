Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,245. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Truist Financial cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

