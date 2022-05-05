Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.450 – $4.600 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.28. 2,480,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,368. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

