Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

REZI stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 23,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

