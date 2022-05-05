Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
REZI stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 23,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.22.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)
