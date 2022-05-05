Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.57.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 80.30%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.