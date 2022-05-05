Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.35.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

