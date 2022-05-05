Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.35.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,706 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after acquiring an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after acquiring an additional 798,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $247,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.