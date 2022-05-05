Reviewing Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) & BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and BNCCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BNCCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and BNCCORP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.15 $22.52 million $3.52 7.47 BNCCORP $78.14 million 1.50 $21.95 million $3.82 8.60

Hawthorn Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 29.31% 16.45% 1.32% BNCCORP 21.43% 10.76% 1.30%

Volatility and Risk

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares beats BNCCORP on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. The company operates through 23 banking offices in Missouri communities, Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield, St. Louis, and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About BNCCORP (Get Rating)

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 11 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, and Michigan. BNCCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.